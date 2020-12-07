Portable Media Player Market Revenue Drivers, Key Applications and Competitive Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Portable Media Player Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global portable media player market is estimated to reach USD 27.80 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast years. Various features such as flexible storage capacity, enhanced audio and video quality, portability, and ease of use are driving the demand for these products.

Key Players:

Apple

Samsung

Creative Technology

SanDisk Corporation

Sony Corporation

Archos

Microsoft Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Coby Electronics Corporation

Cinepal

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-portable-media-player-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Owing to technological developments, integration of various features such as Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi and others have resulted in making these products compatible with other devices. For example, premium cars are equipped with audio-video players, which has high data storage capacity. In addition, these media players are compatible with smart phones, which further enriches the consumers’ experience. All these aforementioned features are fueling the growth of the market.

Emerging countries such as India and China are witnessing a rise in demand for entertainment devices. These regions offer lucrative opportunities for the introduction of new products. Increasing consumers’ purchasing power led to a rise in spending on entertainment products. For example, over 389,000 units of an entertainment device named SaregamaCaravaan were sold, in 2018. This music player offers built-in speakers, long battery life, several regional language songs and other features.

Owing to technological advancements, media players that are compatible with smart phones and tablets are gaining traction. However, increasing penetration of smart phones and tablets with excellent media players is likely to pose a challenge to the growth of the portable media players market.

Media Type Outlook:

Audio

Video

The video segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Growing millennials’ inclination towards web series, movies and online video contents is proliferating the growth of this segment. Manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of media player devices that are compatible with both audio and video. For example, ARCHOS Hello launched by Archos is compatible with both audio and video.

Regional Insights:

North America occupied the maximum share in the portable media player market, in 2018. Growing entertainment & media industry and increasing penetration of smart connecting devices are attributing to the regional growth. Further, consumers’ inclination towards the adoption of new technologies is encouraging manufacturers to focus on the development of innovative products. As of July 2016, over 40% of households in the United States had portable media players.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with an expected CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast years. The growing trend of westernization, changing lifestyles and the emergence of new products are fueling the market growth in this region. Unorganized players account for the considerable market share, in Asia Pacific. Players such as AIYOS Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GemDragon Display Technology Co. and others are among leading indigenous companies in China that offer portable media devices.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark