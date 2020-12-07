Tablet Press Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018-2026

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Tablet press is a mechanical device that is used to transform powder into tablets of regular thickness and sizes. The tablet press works on the principle of filling, compression and ejection providing the final product. The tablet press can be used to manufacture a variety of tablets comprising different materials for illicit drugs such as Ecstasy (E) or MDMA, cosmetics and cleaning products.

Tablet press Market Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Manufacturers’ Investment in R&D is Likely to Expand the Tablet Press Market

Some of the key players in the tablet press market are Robert Bosch LLC., Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Elizabeth-Hata International, BEIJING GYLONGLI SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD., Compression Components & Service LLC, and others.

The global tablet press market can be segmented on the basis of application as pharmaceutical, chemical, food industry, nutraceutical, cosmetics and others. The pharmaceutical industrial application is the foremost among other application owing to the demand for medicinal tablets.



