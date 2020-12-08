NZ Government Chooses First Ever Content Management Solution

Auckland, New Zealand, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The first content management solution for the new New Zealand Government marketplace has been announced. New Zealand document management company – DocSmart Solutions Ltd – and M-Files are now pre-approved for Government agencies.

DocSmart is an Auckland-based document management company who are the only M-Files Premier Reseller in New Zealand.

This news comes as DocSmart is set to release new features. Artificial intelligence to enhance search, Smart Search, will be one of the revolutionary features introduced.

In October, M-Files revealed their top five partners worldwide and DocSmart Solutions Ltd came out on top, named M-Files APAC Partner of the Year for 2020. This is the second time DocSmart has won this award in the past 3 years.

The five top partners were credited for their achievements in channel programme excellence as well as marketing innovation.

“This news is a credit to just how incredible M-Files is. It’s a great endorsement of this great software and not a bad result for us either,” said DocSmart’s spokesperson.

“I must say that when we become an M-Files Partner nearly nine years ago, we had no idea just how amazing this software was going to be – and it keeps on getting better!”

Over the next few months, more information on the new features will be released.