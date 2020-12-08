Neue Auctions will Conclude The Year with a Pretty Little Smalls Online Auction Dec. 5th; 322 Lots, all Perfect as Gifts

Beachwood, Ohio, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Neue Auctions will conclude the year with an online auction titled Pretty Little Smalls, featuring small, beautiful, sparkly and interesting items that are easy and quick to ship for the holidays. The 322-lot sale will go live on Saturday, December 5th, at 11 am Eastern. Online bidding will be hosted on three platforms; phone and absentee bids will be taken.

“Everything in this auction is small in stature and big on quality, uniqueness and value,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “Items include period Art Deco diamond jewelry, a collection of antique car mascots, antique toys, trains, Buddy Trucks, vintage Steiff stuffed animals, a collection of vintage watches, antique Native American jewelry, sterling silver, small scale decorative arts and miniatures. All would make perfect gifts.”

Strong candidates for top lot of the auction include a stunning, custom-made 18kt yellow gold, imperial topaz and diamond brooch of sunburst form, with undulating golden rods set with seven 2.1mm round brilliant cut diamonds (est. $12,000-$15,000); and a lovely, unusual antique Colombian emerald, gold, diamond and platinum brooch with a center oval cut emerald surrounded by 12 old European cut diamonds (est. $10,000-$12,000).

A gentleman’s Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra co-axial chronometer wristwatch having a navy blue dial with pointed steel markers, luminous steel hands, 27-jewel automatic movement and original box and papers is expected to bring $2,500-$4,500; while a Bulova supercompressor self-winding dive watch, made in 1962 and in good vintage condition, with white Arabic numerals and a leather band should realize $1,200-$1,800.

A Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service for eight in the Acorn pattern, in a wood storage box, weighing 102.456 oz. troy (knives with stainless blades are included 25.27 oz. troy), should rise to $3,000-$5,000. Also, a group of 12 Royal Doulton flambe figures – including a penguin, two elephants, two ‘The Geisha’ seated cats, a fox, three rabbits and two ducks, ranging from 2 ¼ inches to 9 ½ inches, is expected to bring $800-$1,200.

A Southeast Asian high karat gold dragon bracelet, possibly Balinese, marked 22kt gold, also marked ‘MKP’, with lovely granulation, depicting a dragon with cabochon sapphire eyes and a small pearl in its mouth, should fetch $3,000-$4,000; and an English Victorian 15kt diamond and Persian turquoise bangle bracelet, having 9 old European mine cut diamonds set in four rows of Persian turquoise, 15 ct., has an estimate of $1,200-$1,800.

A ruby and diamond ring boasting a one-carat oval cut natural ruby of very fine color and brilliance, surrounded by 10 well-matched and nicely proportioned 10-point modern round brilliant cut diamonds, set in 18kt yellow gold, is expected to make $2,000-$3,000. Also, a pair of 18kt yellow gold and diamond heart earrings, having diamond-encrusted puffed hearts and a gold gadrooned border, weighing 12.9 grams, should hit $800-$1,200.

A whimsical 18kt yellow gold lion brooch with gemstones, depicting a seated lion with a gold mane, emerald eyes and a diamond pave nose, 1 ¾ inches tall weighing 19.60 grams, has a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200. Also, a silver and turquoise Cripple Creek Mine squash blossom necklace, signed with the maker’s initials (“RP”), 25 inches long, double-strand bead form with 10 turquoise inset squash blossoms, should garner $600-$800.

Internet bidding will be provided by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. For more information, visit www.neueauctions.com.

Daily gallery previews will be held on Thursday and Friday, December 3rd and 4th, from 9-5 Eastern time, in the Neue Auctions gallery at 23533 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, Ohio, near Cleveland. COVID-19 protocols will be observed; masks and social distancing will be required.

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, December 5th Pretty Little Smalls auction at 11 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items, estates and corporate collections, the firm assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums, banks and attorneys. Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is accepting consignments for future sales. For purchases or inquiries about consigning, please call 216-245-6707; or send an email to cynthia@neueauctions.com. For more information, please log on to www.neueauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Maciejewski

Neue Auctions

23533 Mercantile Rd. #119

Beachwood, Ohio (USA)

216-245-6707

cynthia@neueauctions.com