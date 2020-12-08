How East Coast Financing Is COVID Ready to Deal with the Rising Demand for Used Cars

Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — With concerns over using public transit, there is a spike in the sale of used cars and recreational vehicles in Canada. Although this is good news for car dealerships, the pandemic has changed how business is carried out. East Coast Financing has innovative approaches to help customers buy new and used cars in Halifax and other parts of Canada.

“When COVID-19 social distancing restrictions were imposed, we remained shut down for a few weeks during the spring. We had to hustle and innovate new methods to rebound. Now, we use virtual tools to interact with customers, including virtual appraisals and walk around videos to showcase the vehicles’ features. Auto loans, like Nova Scotia car loans for new and used vehicles, are completely paperless. The customers fill out applications and upload the documents online for approval,” says an expert at East Coast Financing.

Transit ridership in Canada is likely to remain lower than the pre-COVID levels, and people are buying new and used cars. This change has also become a valid reason for first-time car buyers.

“The sales have rebounded with rising inquiries for used cars in Halifax and the surrounding areas. Getting auto loans is easy with our remote process. After the paperless process is completed, the vehicles are delivered to homes. Business is good now, but we look forward to fully reopening without any restrictions,” adds the expert.

East Coast Financing has a 98% approval rate on auto loans for new and used vehicles. They have a massive collection of vehicles that includes cheap cars, vans, trucks, SUVs, and luxury automobile brands.

