Thailand to Allow Cannabis Use for Personal and Healthcare

In a landmark decision, Thailand is to allow the use of most parts of cannabis and hemp in cosmetics and food. Additionally, it is reported that individuals and businesses will be able to utilise hemp seeds and seed extract, as well as CBD.

Sheffield, UK, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — After the Thai parliament approved cannabis for medical and research purposes in 2018, Thailand became the first country in the Asian region to partly amend its rather strict drug policy.

Essentially, cannabis was banned in 1930, although the drug had been a well-known and popular medicine for centuries in the country. It has reportedly helped farmers struggling with muscle pains and women to reduce labour pain.

Back in 2018, Chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation Dr Sophorn Mekthon said the aim was to grant access to medicinal cannabis to those after the alternative treatment.

Now, according to Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the government plans to ease the law so that regulated business will be able to use some part of the plant in the health sector.

For instance, the government’s decision will allow them to use cannabis and hemp in order to create cosmetics and food products.

Bangkok Post reported that the Thai Narcotics Control Committee had agreed to remove “the leaves, branches, stems, trunks, bark, fibre and roots of cannabis and hemp from the government’s narcotics list.”

Dr Kiattiphum’s announcement means that hemp seeds and seed extract, as well as CBD and a limited amount of THC, will be allowed to be utilised by regulated business in the country.

The permitted parts and content will be required to come from previously authorised producers. This includes government organisations responsible for “medical and research tasks”, medical practitioners, universities, domestic firms and community cooperatives.

The next step is to see the Food and Drug Administration draft a new public health regulation before the public health minister approves it.

