Coin Cube Trading Launches New Trading Website

FOR RELEASE FRIDAY 12/4/2020

COIN CUBE TRADING LAUNCHES INCREDIBLE NEW WEBSITE

“Your safe and reliable home on the Web for all things Numismatic”

Royal Palm Beach, FL, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Management of Coin Cube Trading (CCT) is pleased to announce the launch of their website – CoinCubeTrading.com – (www.CoinCubeTrading.com ) on the web today. CoinCubeTrading presently operates several groups on FaceBook such as Coin Cube Trading and Americana Coins, Currency & Exonumia among others. The groups have thousands of active dealer and collector members.

The website hosts a Trading Platform for Coins, Currency, Stamps, Historical Americana and Sports Memorabilia, individual stores, and a litany of member forums. Founder of Coin Cube Trading, Greg Hannigan, stated, “We are launching this website because we want to create the safest and best trading place for buying and selling coins, currency and collectibles on the Web. CoinCubeTrading.com will accomplish all of that and more. It will be your one-stop on the Web for buying or selling coins, currency or collectibles, safely and a great place to get information and values of your items,” Hannigan concluded.

Sellers pay a small annual fee to list their items in front of a rapidly-growing audience of eager collectors and dealers. The goal was to make this affordable, easy-to-use, and safe for all experience levels. It fills that security void that most of the other trading platforms created on the Web and could not properly address.

About Coin Cube Trading:

CoinCubeTrading.com is the brainchild of Greg Hannigan of Hannigan’s Rare Coins & US Currency of Royal Palm Beach, FL. Coin Cube Trading’s vision is to create a safe and secure environment on the Web where collectors and dealers can buy and sell coins, currency and other collectibles and where there is a free-flow of information and ideas. CCT strongly believes in encouraging collectors and dealers to work together and to strongly support our great hobby.

If you would like more information, please email Coin Cube Trading at Info@CoinCubeTrading.com

Created by: MJG Consulting LLC

Media Contact:

Greg Hannigan CEO/Founder

Greg@CoinCubeTrading.com