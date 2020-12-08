Wooden Street Shouts Sales Sour on Bookshelves: Stylish Symbol for Treasured Collection

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you love to read comics, good books or not, whether you have a vast collection or not, a bookshelf can really add an ornamental touch to your home and collection. This gives the shape to your treasured collection and the space for decorative accessories. Also, they come up with beautiful patterns and textures that showcase an aesthetically attractive appearance.

Highlighting the importance of home decor this Christmas, Wooden Street is shouting out the winter sales on bookshelves and many furniture and decor essentials. Here you will get everything up to 55% Off. Not only this, but you can avail extra 20% Off by scratching out their Winter coupon. So, if you want to upgrade or unpack the collection in a stylish way, then the WoodenStreet sales platform is the best way. This is the limited period sales, but the ultimate deal for the entire year.

For those who are unfamiliar with the store, here we have narrowed down some types of bookshelves they are offering on these sales days.

1. Decorate your drab corners- Corner Bookshelf

Most people forget about decorating the corners of their homes. So, this year don’t underestimate your skills and brush up your creativity through bookshelves. So, if you have unused corners or limited space, then fill them with WoodenStreet’s selection. Also, they are available in various shapes and sizes to fit in every corner of the room. Some of them are Severino Bookshelf, Juniper Bookshelf and Valley Bookshelf, which are on-trend! Check out now to avail of their best offers.

2. Engage your children-Kids Bookshelf

Experimenting in your children’s room, makes your little ones more engaging and increases their productivity level. WoodenStreet has enormous options of wooden kids’ bookshelves to ensure durability and can get in inviting colors to match up the taste of every kid’s interiors. Ren Book shelf with storage from their catalog is the ideal option to buy.

3. Lean up your prized possessions- Ladder Bookshelf

If you want to make the best use of space in a modern way, WoodenStreet’s ladder bookshelves are perfect for adding to your shopping cart. Also, they provide excellent storage space for every type of book with their ladder structure and enhances the complete ambience of the room. Every product is made up of high-grade wood content that makes the promise to serve customers for a long time. So, hold on to your breadth and buy now at the best winter offers.

4. Makes the best use of space – Wall Mounted Bookshelf

As the name, it depicts that these bookshelves are easily mounted on the walls. This will intensify the appeal of your wall art and doesn’t occupy enough space. With this, you can also decorate it with other accessories like flower vase, photo frames etc. In addition to this, for a sturdy look, WoodenStreet has crafted bookshelves of fine quality solid wood and available in attractive finish options to suit up every interior decor. Have a look now! Apart from this, Wooden Street is the pioneered custom furniture store online. You can easily share your dream design of bookshelves by going to their customization page and their expert set of designers will craft for you in premium quality at the best prices. Also, you can browse modular bookshelves and book racks as described in their catalog. For detailed information about their collection and services, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to get 24*7 customer care support.

Conclusion: So, this was the summarized version of the collection they are offering in the bookshelves category. If you liked anyone, then you can easily grab the best deals. For more info related to their designs and colors, you can browse their website or visit the nearest store.