Virginia Wholesale Lumber Supplier Discusses Top Uses Of Fire Retardant Wood

Curtis Lumber & Plywood, a Virginia wholesale lumber supplier, recently released a new informational resource that explains what the top uses of flame-retardant wood are. The new section can be found on the company's main website. The expert lumber suppliers guide this article so that it can be used by contractors to help them better understand what projects flame-retardant wood is best suited for. They hope it will be used as a research tool that can be called upon by contractors planning the supply requirements of their next project.

Curtis offers some valuable information that can help contractors make more informed choices when deciding whether or not to include flame-retardant wood in certain projects. In the article, they explain how this type of wood is best suited for roof construction, framing, support structures, exterior walls, and other types of structural projects. They detail why this type of wood needs to be flame retardant in order to adhere to the safety standards these types of projects entail. The team at Curtis Lumber takes pride in ensuring each project meets the specifications and high-quality craftsmanship it deserves.

While this new article focuses on flame retardant wood, Curtis’s website also offers more information on their company history, mission, team, and provides an overall list of service offerings. Curtis Lumber specializes in providing treated lumber and plywood supplies for any type of project. They believe in helping each client find the perfect lumber so they can get the job done right. Their team has a core group of experienced, knowledgeable professionals who are second to none in customer response and technical knowledge.

With the addition of this new article, the expert lumber suppliers at Curtis hope that contractors will know exactly when to use flame-retardant wood and which projects they most commonly see it used for. For more information, contact Curtis today at 703-972-1947 or visit their website at https://www.clp-inc.com/.

