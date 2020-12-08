PaceMKR Delivers Infectious Hybrid Trap/Dubstep Hit ‘King of the Monsters’

Sacramento, CA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — PaceMKR releases “King of the Monsters,” his newest hybrid trap single set to mesmerize listeners from the press of play. The melodic, bass-heavy production is filled with elements that will take anyone on a musical journey. The infectious synths with the hard-hitting kick will have listeners wanting more from this talented artist. Through “King of the Monsters,” PaceMKR showcases his talent and versatility as a producer. This release will uplift any crowd, no matter the setting.

“King of the Monsters” delivers a fresh, versatile sound to dubstep that will have electronic aficionados hooked. The anthemic production of “King of the Monsters” will put listeners in a state of trance as the perfectly crafted drums and unique sound design will make people want to break their necks dancing. With constant energy flowing, the release is a certified dancefloor tool that will infuse energy into any crowd. Make sure to check out this brand new release, and add it to your playlists! “King of the Monsters” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on January 1st.

About PaceMKR

PaceMKR is an emerging DJ and producer originating from Sacramento, California. The talented artist brings on a diverse sound that is fueled by dark tones and emotions. PaceMKR seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style that is truly his own. Inspired by horror movies and scary games, the California native’s sound encompasses a unique taste that differs from many in the scene. PaceMKR and his raw talent will set him apart in the entertainment industry and is set to leave his footprint in the music scene.