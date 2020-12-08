Loadmate Introduces Electric Wire Rope Hoists with Tons of Add-on Features

Gujarat, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Loadmate has introduced new optional features with its STD Series electric wire rope hoist which are used across industries in machine shop, foundry and engineering projects. The best part about this series is they can be customized as per requirement with tons of add-on features. The hoists are designed to be used in high or hard-to-reach areas and to lift heavyweight.

Finding customized rope hoists was a challenge for end users because the projects and application greatly vary from one industry to another. In such circumstances, buying readymade hoists from the manufacturer or supplier with limited customizable features was posing several limitations in using the equipment. But not anymore! LOADMATE announces the launch of its new STD rope hoists series with a wide range of models and 11 add-on features that are optional.

The optional features are:

. Class IV and Class III – extra heavy-duty models

. Foot Mounted, Geared Trolley, Push-Pull Trolley, Double Girder Trolley: variety of mounting types

. Better safety: rotary geared limit switch and geared trolley

. Extra special attachments like flexible trolley to confer bent tracks, Cross-travel motor brakes

. Durable, multi-speed German brake motor

. Low headroom with shorter self height

. Improved protection: double protection for cross travel limit

. Wireless Radio Remote

. Optional drum brake for greater failure protection

. Double-speed with frequency inverter facilitating frequency range from 10% to 100%

. Explosion Proof and flameproof wire rope hoist as per lS standards

“Our STD series starts with the standard single girder electric wire rope hoist in the lower SWL range up to exclusive crab unit designs including additional features at the higher SWL range. We are also offering several optional features which will make customization easy for your customers,” said a high-rank official at Loadmate.

He added, “Each LOADMATE rope hoist is tested on 125 percent of its safe working load prior to dispatch and is issued with a Quality Assurance and Test Certificate.”

Their customers have to say all good things about Loadmate’s technical expertise, after-sales service and product quality.

Highest standards of uptime availability and material handling safety are two prime factors that most customers look for while buying electric wire rope hoists. Thankfully, LOADMATE offers both.

In a manufacturing unit, large scale factories, and construction sites, it is common to spot a system or equipment that can lift heavyweights. Cranes and hoists are mandatory at such places. They help in easy lifting of heavyweights. This makes the entire work easy for the workers. They come in a range of sizes and models. The prices vary depending on the customizations you make.

There are various manufacturers and sellers of rope hoists, and you can find them online. But, explaining your requirement and getting customized hoists as per your requirement was difficult till date because customers didn’t know what add-on features they could possibly expect. Now that LOADMATE provides them with a list of choices and prices, it will become easy for customers to choose. To know more about the company, visit https://loadmate.in/

