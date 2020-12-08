NYC Cooling Tower Cleaning Company Educates On Glycol Cooling Systems

Somerset, New Jersey, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tower Water, a New York City cooling tower cleaning company, has recently released a new educational resource that explains glycol cooling systems and how they function. The new article is guided by the cleaning tower experts at Tower Water who have extensive experience installing high-quality cooling systems. They have designed this new article to help readers understand how Glycol cooling systems work and why they are so effective.

Tower Water offers some valuable information that helps readers get a better idea of how Glycol cooling systems work. In the article, they begin by explaining what Glycol is before diving further into how the cooling systems that utilize it work. They go over some important points including the closed-loop system, heat exchangers, and how Glycol circulates through the heat exchanger and cooling vessels. They hope that this information will give readers a better idea of how cooling systems that utilize Glycol work and why they are so effective.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details surrounding Glycol cooling systems, Tower Water’s website provides readers with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Tower Water provides cleaning and water tower treatment services that include water treatment assessments, HVAC assessments, specialty pipe cleaning, filtration solutions, and more. They also specialize in helping to maintain proper legionella compliance and consulting services to help any system run smoothly and adhere to regulations. With vast experience and knowledge in the New York City-Metropolitan area, they have been able to grow from a 2-person business into a 43-employee organization that has always focused on building lasting relationships with employees and customers.

With the addition of this news article, the team at Tower Water hopes that readers will have a better understanding of how Glycol cooling systems work and why they are a great option. For more information, contact the Glycol cooling system experts at Tower Water today at 212-518-6475 or visit their website at https://www.towerwater.com/. Their headquarters are located at 5 Shirley Avenue in Somerset, NJ 08873.

###