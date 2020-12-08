Des Moines, IA Home Inspection Firm

Announces New Website and Services

Date: December 7, 2020

Des Moines, Iowa, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Des Moines, IA home inspection firm, Genesis Home Inspections, announces their newly launched website. As an InterNACHI Certified Home Inspector, they perform all inspection services for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents.

For more information about Genesis Home Inspections and the services they offer: https://ghinspections.co/

Des Moines, IA home inspection firm, Genesis Home Inspections, announced the launch of their new website featuring a 24/7 online scheduler and other invaluable information.

Clients can get a preview of what happens during a Des Moines, IA home inspection through a sample report made available on the website. One can also read customer reviews, browse the list of services they offer to buyers, sellers, and agents, and schedule an appointment with their InterNACHI Certified Home Inspector via 24/7 online scheduler.

Genesis Home Inspections offers home inspection appointments seven days a week and spend between 3 to 4-hours thoroughly evaluating all aspects of the home. Other key features in the newly launched website are client reviews, sample inspection reports, service areas, video content, “For Realtor” section, and relevant guides to getting the best home inspection experience.

This Des Moines, IA home inspection company caters to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in Des Moines, Ankeny, Urbandale, Clive, and the surrounding areas since its beginning in 2017. Genesis Home Inspections offer Five Star Inspection, Buyer Inspection, Seller Inspection, 11-Month Warranty Inspection, Roof Inspection, Annual Home Maintenance Inspection, Single Component Inspection, and Multi-unit Housing Inspection.

Another major standout of Genesis Home Inspections is how they show gratitude to Veterans, Emergency First Responders, and Teachers by giving a $50-Discount as a way to Thank Them for their tireless service to the community.

According to the owner and Professional Certified Home Inspector, Luis Ubinas, “Genesis Home Inspections focuses on educating the client and not killing deals. We strive to provide excellence through our services and serving attitude. Genesis Home Inspections is dedicated to open communication with the client. We firmly believe that every client deserves a thorough assessment of their home. Our client’s investment is as important to us as it is to them. We take every Inspection seriously and treat the property being considered with respect.” One satisfied Google My Business client, who gave a 5-star rating stated, “I was so impressed with Luis and Genesis Home Inspections! He explained everything as he went through the inspection, thoroughly and extremely knowledgeable on every aspect of the inspection. I will recommend him to family and friends! Thank you Luis! .”

Home Inspections in Des Moines | Call (515) 635-4499

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }