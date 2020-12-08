Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market worth $12.6 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Offering (Solutions (Sandboxing, Endpoint Protection, SIEM, IDS/IPS, and Next-generation Firewall) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the APT Protection Market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and advanced cyberattacks such as zero-day exploits, persistent threats, malware, and ransomware; stringent government regulations towards the adoption of APT protection policies; and proliferation of cloud-based APT protection solutions and services.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market”

214- Tables

41- Figures

287- Pages

By organization size, the large enterprise segment to lead the market in 2020

Large enterprises are organizations that have more than 1,000 employees. These organizations invest heavily in advanced technologies for increasing overall productivity and efficiency. Large enterprises are widely opting APT protection solutions and are expected to invest significantly in advanced APT protection solutions to provide optimum security to their enterprises’ intense competitive environment. Organizations and businesses that possess large amount of sensitive and personal information such as BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom, and education institutions run the highest risks of being targeted by APTs. Large enterprises have adopted APT protection solutions, as they use a large number of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Moreover, stringent regulatory pressure is driving cyber risk awareness with the need for APT protection solutions. For example, in the US, CCPA is one of the toughest data privacy law.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the APT Protection Market. The presence of majority of key players in the APT Protection Market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. The key top APT Protection Market vendors functioning in the region are Broadcom, McAfee, Fortinet, FireEye, Raytheon Technologies, Palo Alto Neworks, VMware Carbon Black, Microsoft, Cisco, Webroot, and CyberArk. The dominance of APT Protection Market players in North America is expected to drive the overall market growth.

The technology vendors covered in the APT Protection Market report include Broadcom (US), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Fortinet (US), FireEye (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Sophos (UK), ESET (Slovakia), Palo Alto Networks (US), VMware Carbon Black (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Webroot (US), F-Secure (Finland), Trend Micro (Japan), and CyberArk (US). The start-up vendors covered in the APT Protection Market report are RevBits (US), Wijungle (India), BluVector (US), Aristi Labs (India), Securden (US), Red Sift (England), ZecOps (US), XM Cyber (Israel). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the APT Protection Market.

