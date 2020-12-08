New R&B Song : “Heaven’s Tears” by T.I.N Man

Atlanta, USA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Coming December 18, 2020, Carl Newsom debut single “Heavens’ Tears” written by Carlos Glover and Nadine Rivers Johnson from Mirror Image Entertainment, Inc. The song was beautifully composed and arranged in R&B Genre.

It is about how love can be confusing at times and how mixed signals from a lover can cause heartache. When you love someone and you’re not sure if they love you back or there was no reassurance from your lover.

The title was inspired by one of the episodes of the 70s TV Show Little House On The Prairie where there was a mountain man explaining to a little girl what rain was. And he said “Rain is like Heaven’s tears. It was God’s way of cleaning away bad things on Earth.

Artist name: Carl Newsom (T. I. N. Man)

Song Title: Heavens’ Tears

Location: Atlanta, USA

Genre: R&B

Release date: December 18, 2020

Label information: Mirror Image Entertainment, Inc.

Music Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TniDOKtxfslbN4Bk9WzZBRY4p2xX6Oy1/view?usp=sharing

Music Video : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QVID_z__zFsAbwd0_xRGlX5GXY-n7TTn/view?usp=sharing

Websites: http://mirrorimageatl.com/

For more information please contact: mirrorimageatl.mktg@gmail.com