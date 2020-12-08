Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segmentation by Application, Trends, Size, Share and Region, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 08, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Consumer network attached storage (NAS) market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2025. Global Consumer Network attached storage (NAS) market is expected to witness a significant increase in the market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in digital content is expected to drive the network attached storage market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Western Digital Corporation

Netgear

Synology

QNAP Systems

ASUSTOR

Buffalo America

ZyXEL Communications

Thecus Technology Corporation

Growth Drivers:

NAS is a file storage device which enables sharing files either by software, hardware or through configuration between enterprise users. It is operated by connecting data storage to a computer network providing data access to a group of clients. In a consumer NAS market the software is used to store and share files such as music, photos and multimedia among multiple devices. Requirement of personal data backup by the consumers is anticipated to drive market growth. Backup is essential because of its importance in preventing data loss and avoid growing number of computer viruses which corrupt and damage the data.

Increase in mobile devices market combined with high internet usage is expected to drive the market growth since file sharing is commonly used in several devices such as tablets, smart phones, laptops and computers globally. Various files can be accessed through Mobile devices when connected to the NAS appliances. It also provides high performance storage anywhere from 500GB to 4TB and faster access to stored data. These appliances can also be connected to printers at workplace or household.

End-user Outlook:

Home

Business

Design Outlook:

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6 Bays

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market on account of increased demand of home networks as well as small businesses which would require efficient storage capacity such as NAS along with various technological advances. Developing economies such as India, china, Malaysia, Taiwan, Croatia are also expected to have a steady growth rate owing to large IT service industry base, increase number of internet users, availability of large data, digital media applications, and growth in personal data.

