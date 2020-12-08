MProfit – Easy to Use Portfolio Management Accounting Software

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

MProfit helps users to monitor the assets effortlessly through stocks, mutual funds, shares, F&O as well as other asset groups. Auto-import the details to MProfit, track the output of the portfolio and view informative reports. For multiple consumer classes, MProfit delivers distinct solutions. Ease-of-use, competitive pricing and exemplary customer service are what remain consistent across them.

MProfit USP:

MProfit accounting software is easy to use portfolio management & accounting software. MProfit is a favoured choice for brokers, dealers, large corporate, investment bankers and financial advisors for the investment sector. Information from mutual electronic contractual documents, mutual fund accounts, bank statements and F&O contract notes can be quickly downloaded.

MProfit Pricing:

MProfit pricing plans are very dynamic and provide its users with plans for cloud as well as desktop version. The pricing is highly competitive and is based on number of portfolios companies want to manage. Here are some of the MProfit pricing plans:

MProfit Free – Free Portfolio Tracker

MProfit Investor+ – ₹ 3000 for 16 Portfolios/Year. Used by Retail Investors

MProfit Pro – ₹ 5000 for 50 Portfolios/Year. Used by HNIs, Savvy Investors, F&O Traders and Family Offices

MProfit Advisor – ₹ 7500 for 100 Portfolios/Year. Used by Financial Advisors, Stock Brokers & CAs

MProfit Demo:

Free trial and training videos and documents are provided by the vendor. Specific demos are not provided but users can demand for demo if the numbers of portfolios are more.

MProfit Features:

MProfit allows users to maintain multi-asset investment portfolios. Some of its features are as follows:

Manage and monitor multiple classes of assets – Manage the equity holdings, mutual shares, exchanged shares, securities, PMS, Unitholders, F&O and several other asset categories. For all investments and holdings, Track Absolute Benefit and Annualised Gain (XIRR)