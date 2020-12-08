Inoculants Market: Industry Forecasts to 2020-2025

Chicago, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The inoculants market is estimated to reach USD 924 million in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 1,207 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The global inoculants market is projected to grow in the coming years attributed to the growing trends of adopting organic and environment-friendly farming practices due to ill effects of fertilizers and chemicals, rise in feed grains, increase in compound feed prices, and expansion of the livestock industry, particularly in the South American and Asia Pacific regions.

The fungal segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use. Mycorrhizal fungi live in plant roots and are well-known for their ability to provide phosphorus to plants. The demand for fungal microbes is projected to increase in the coming years, with the rise in organic farming practices at a global level.

The cereal & grains segment in the inoculants market is estimated to account for the largest share

Cereals and grains include wheat, corn, barley, and rice crops. The US is a major wheat-producing country. According to the USDA, wheat ranks as the third majorly produced crop among the US field crops, following corn and soybean. Apart from this, Brazil is the largest producer of corn and is also ranked among the top producers at a global level. According to the US Department of Agriculture’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the country’s corn exports was 35 million MT during 2018-2019, due to which it is the second-largest corn exporter at a global level, after the US.

The silage inoculants segment in the market is estimated to account for the largest share

The silage inoculants segment accounts for the largest share in the market. Sales of silage inoculants are on rise due to the expansion of the livestock industry in emerging countries across regions. Urbanization has increased the sales of animal-based products, such as milk, eggs, and meat. With the rise in prices of feed grains, agricultural inoculants serve as a suitable alternative.

South America to be the fastest growing market for inoculants during the forecast period.

The South American inoculants market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina are the largest country-level markets in the Latin American region. Both these countries are the major producers of soybean. Agricultural inoculants are widely used for soybean crops, and hence, the consumption of inoculants is projected to increase in the next five years. It is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.