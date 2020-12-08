Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Industry Forecasts to 2020-2026

Chicago, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The specialty fats & oils market size is estimated to be USD 12.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand & supply, increase in the consumption of confectionery and processed foods products and rise in demand for clean label food products.

The specialty fats & oils market is dominated by few globally established players such as Cargill Incorporated (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Bunge Limited (US), Mewah International (Singapore), and AAK AB (Sweden). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product launches to increase their presence in the global market.

The specialty oils sub-segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in the by type segment for Specialty Fats & Oils market.

Specialty oils are derived from sources, such as palm, coconuts, soybeans, sunflower, rapeseed, and other sources such as peanut and olive oil. These oils have unique properties that are desirable in industrial and non-edible applications. Palm, coconut, and sunflower oils are growing in their market shares, with the increasing demand for vegetable oils, in the growing bakery and confectionery businesses. The constituent fatty acids of each culinary oil are primarily responsible for the functionality of these oils, along with their minor components. Sunflower oil is used in the cooking of foods such as French fries and frozen pre-fried foods at home, in fast-food restaurants, and in the industry. High growth is observed in developing regions such as Asia and the Middle East, with the increasing trend toward the use of vegetable oils for cooking and household use.

By Application, the infant nutrition sub-segment is estimated to observe the fastest growth in Specialty Fats & Oils market.

In highly developed and rapidly urbanizing nations, there is a rising focus on the emerging trend of feeding infants with infant formulas and infant food lipids, which are primarily mimicked based on the composition of mother’s milk. Because there were a lot of variations in mother’s milk from different regions of the world due to varied diets, the development of one such compound with optimal levels of nutrition was essential. Here, specialty fats and oils play a crucial role, as they need to be added to the product, to balance the overall fatty acid composition.

The dry sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by form segment of the Specialty Fats & Oils market over the forecast period.

In its dry form, we majorly find specialty fat products such as cocoa butter equivalents, cocoa butter substitutes, cocoa butter replacers, cocoa butter improvers, and dairy fat replacers. These are generally liquid fats such as oils with improved melting curves. They facilitate the preservation of the product structure for trading purposes and for a longer time. The dry form of specialty fats & oils plays a major role in products such as chocolates and confectioneries via coatings and kind of butters.

The increasing consumption of fast and processed foods in the North American region, accounts for the high market share of the region.

The region consists of a highly growing fast-food sector in the region. The region includes highly developed countries such as the US and Canada, with high-income populations. More than 60% of American diets include processed foods. The fast-food sector is a growing sector in the region. Hence, industrial food producers are focusing on developing not just quality but healthy food products in the country. These factors have led to the use of specialty fats and oils.