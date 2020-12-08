Corn Oil Market Shows Immense Potential for Future Growth to 2022

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s report on Global Corn Oil Market

Corn oil has been increasingly adopted as feedstock for biodiesel production, and used for producing hydrogenated oil. Revenues from sales of corn oil across the globe will reach roughly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end. Several regulatory authorities have imposed stricter rules in order to lower the carbon footprint. This has propelled the demand for biofuels across the globe, which in turn is estimated to drive demand for corn oil. Corn oil finds cooking as one of the major applications, coupled with textile production, pharmaceutical preparations, soap manufacturing, and paints. Corn oil processors are now concentrating more on blending with olive oil, and rice bran oil, which provides recommended levels of polyunsaturated as well as monounsaturated fatty acids.

Corn oil is well known as a healthy edible oil, and widely used as a cooking oil across the globe. Corn oil has been discerned to render various health benefits including improving heart health, lowering cholesterol as well as blood pressure, and acting as an emollient for skin.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Corn Oil market considering 2012-2016 as the historic year and 2017–2022 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The Corn Oil market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and the Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Borges International Group S.L.U., Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited), The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Bunge Limited, and Marico Limited.

The Corn Oil market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Corn Oil?

How does the global Corn Oil market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2022?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Corn Oil market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Corn Oil Market Segmentations Analysis:

On the basis of product, the Corn Oil market study consists of

Processed

Virgin

On the basis of end use, the Corn Oil market study incorporates:

Food Service

Food Processor

Retail

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Corn Oil market study consists of

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Crucial insights in the Corn Oil market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Corn Oil market.

Basic overview of the Corn Oil, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Corn Oil market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Corn Oil across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Corn Oil market stakeholders.

