Pet Grooming Gloves Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 to 2028

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Pet Grooming Gloves Market is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Pet Grooming Gloves Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Pet Grooming Gloves Market.

The regional demand for pet grooming gloves varies across the globe. However, North America has adopted pet grooming gloves and other pet grooming equipment and gadgets, owing to which the region is expected to register considerable growth in the coming years. The animal care laws and regulations in the region to further increase the sales, subsequently boosting pet grooming gloves market growth. Significant growth of pet grooming market in APEJ region can also be observed due to urbanization and changing lifestyle of the population in the region.

Glifecano Deshedding Gloves

True Touch

Pet Thunder

Wahl Clipper

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Petmate)

DakPets

Four Paws Inc.

Peanut’s

Other Prominent Players

The pet grooming gloves market, on the basis of product types can be segmented into two categories with integrated massager and without massager. Between them, the without massager segment accounts for the larger share in the pet grooming gloves market as it is economic and easily available.

On the basis of material type, pet grooming gloves can be classified into silicon, rubber, stainless steel and other materials (plastic, fabric, etc.). The demand for pet grooming gloves made of silicon dominates the pet grooming gloves market because of its durability and striking results.

Based on sales channels, the pet grooming gloves market can be segmented into, modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores and online retailers. Among these, the modern trade segment is anticipated to dominate global Pet Grooming Gloves market throughout the forecast period.

