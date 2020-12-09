Elgin Business Insurance Agency Educates On Errors & Omissions Insurance

Elgin, Illinois, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Pro Insurance Group, an Elgin business insurance agency, recently released a new informational resource on their website that answers the question, “Who Needs Errors & Omissions Insurance?” The new resource goes over the importance of errors and omissions insurance. The new article is guided by the insurance experts at Pro Insurance Group who have experience helping pair businesses with the perfect insurance plans that keep them covered in the areas that count. They have designed this new article to help show businesses why errors and omissions insurance is critical and how it protects them.

Pro Insurance Group offers valuable information for business owners who may not know the importance of errors and omissions insurance. Having this insurance can end up saving them thousands in the event of a complaint or if inadequate service is given by an employee. In the article, they go over the benefits of acquiring E&O insurance, the industries/businesses that should get a policy, and they also go into how this type of insurance keeps businesses protected. Whether your business is a law firm, real estate agency, financial advisor, or medical office, the team at Pro Insurance Group wants readers to understand that errors and omissions insurance is a necessary plan. This plan will keep you protected in the event of even the most honest mistakes, offering a sense of safety.

While this news article focuses on errors and omissions insurance, Pro Insurance Group’s website also offers visitors more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Pro Insurance Group offers business, personal, and specialty insurance plans including commercial umbrella, cyber liability, directors and officers, employee benefits liability, general liability, auto, home, life, restaurant, technology, and more. Their comprehensive insurance plans help give clients peace of mind that they are protected from any circumstance. Pro Insurance Group takes pride in its deep knowledge of multiple industries and their ability to work step-by-step with clients to find their perfect coverage plan.

With the addition of this new article, Pro Insurance hopes readers will have a better understanding of errors and omissions and insurance and the importance of having a plan. For more information, contact Pro Insurance Group today at 833-619-0770 or visit their website at https://www.proinsgrp.com. Their offices are located at 2521 Technology Drive, Ste 201 in Elgin, IL 60124.

