Rocky’s Cigars Announces Forthcoming Launch of New Website

Syracuse, New York, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rocky’s Cigars, a tobacco shop specializing in the sale of premium cigars and other fine tobacco products and accessories, has recently announced that they will be launching a new version of their website in order to improve the overall online shopping experience of their customers. Rocky’s Cigars has maintained an online presence since 1999 and is no stranger to eCommerce, but in keeping with their commitment to putting the customer first, expects the updated version of their website to offer an even better shopping experience.

Rocky’s Cigars, which operates both a brick and mortar presence as well as an online store, is driven to provide an excellent customer experience while at the same time offering a unique and diverse catalog of premium cigars, fine pipe tobacco, and other smoking accessories. A portion of their portfolio of cigars for sale online includes a repertoire of discount cigars that serve to help customers expand their tastes and enjoy better tobacco, all for less.

Their online catalog of brands includes some of the most popular lines of cigar brands, including but not limited to Romeo Y Julieta, Rocky Patel, Arturo Fuente, Partagas, Montecristo, Padron, and many others. In addition to their expansive lines of premium cigars, Rocky’s Cigars is also noteworthy for providing a variety of fine pipe tobaccos and pipe accessories as well, including highlights such as Sutliff Tobacco’s Mac Baren Blends, among others.

Rocky’s Cigars offers its customers a range of tobacco and smoking accessories, such as lighters, cutters, cases, humidors, and much more. They are a unique provider that balances an initiative to provide high-quality cigar and tobacco products at great prices, while at the same time serving as a warm and consultative resource to their customers.

Rocky’s Cigars encourages customer participation and involvement and hopes that the new release of their website will improve the customer’s shopping experience. Ever since entering the online market, Rocky’s Cigars has set itself apart from the competition by providing a higher degree of customer service than is customary online.

For years they have been assisting their customers in discovering new favorite cigars and tobacco blends, offering what they call “Rocky’s old fashioned customer service.” Their customers can lean on them for recommendations, reviews, and other helpful insights. They also offer a fast turnaround on in-stock items that has built them a loyal customer base, in concert with their other services and courtesies.

For interested customers who would like to learn more about the anticipated features and effects of the new versions of their website, please reach out to Rocky’s Cigars directly. Visit them on their website, rockyscigars.com, or contact their customer service team by phone at 888-216-5834 or by email at sales@rockyscigars.com.