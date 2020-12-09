Hamilton to Return to Broadway by Mid-2021

New York City, NY, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The award-winning musical “Hamilton” could be the first show to return to Broadway after the coronavirus lockdown, setting history yet again.

According to reports from Page Six, Hamilton producers are hopeful to reopen on the 4th of July at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

While Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to greenlight the reopening of theaters on the Great White Way in June, it would be at a limited seating capacity. Most shows wouldn’t return until fall so they can play to a larger audience and turn in a profit.

On the other hand, the smash hit musical – which used to rake in $600,000 a week in earnings – can sustain itself despite playing under strict social distancing measures. In addition, the play’s author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, agreed to a pay cut to make this plan feasible.

Last season, Hamilton attracted a record-breaking 15 million people and earned $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, other experts are incredibly positive about this present timeline. In a December 1 interview with WNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that New Yorkers and the entire country could go back to their normal lives by the end of summer or start of fall 2021 as soon as the vaccine becomes available to the general public. Dr. Fauci is the leading infectious diseases doctor in the country.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases adds that around 75-85% of the population need to get vaccinated for normalcy to return.

It’s possible that theaters could open even before July, provided that vaccine rollouts are successful. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is expected to be distributed by mid-to-late December.

Because of the pandemic, Broadway theaters were forced to shut down on March 12. The shutdowns were repeatedly extended to June 7, to September 6, and to January 2021, wiping away many shows that were already scheduled. The Tony Awards were also postponed indefinitely.

Hamilton, which debuted in 2015, quickly rose to the top as one of the highest-grossing musicals. The hip-hop narrative tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. While on a vacation in Mexico, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspired by a biography of Hamilton written by Ron Chernow. Later, Chernow became a consultant for the show.

It took Miranda a year to write the first song, and another to write the second. But this wasn’t his first creation. The American singer, rapper, composer, playwright, and actor won his first Tony in 2008 for his play “In the Heights”. Before venturing into theater work, Miranda was an English teacher.

Hamilton bagged a total of 11 wins in the 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

