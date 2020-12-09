A New Partnership in the Horizon: UK Aerospace Giant and an Australian Defence Broker & Advanced Manufacturing Company

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Glaive International Defence Pty. Ltd. (Sydney, Australia) and Marques Aviation Ltd. (London, UK) aerospace and defence companies are proud to announce an R&D, manufacturing and commercial partnership which will see Glaive International Defence manufacture advanced UAVs in Australia.

This new partnership between Glaive International Defence and Marques Aviation is set to send some ripples among the Aerospace and Defence Industries, as it lays the foundation of new and upcoming innovations in this sector. Glaive International Defence Pty Ltd, a 100% Australian owned company and Defence Technology Broker licensed by the Australian Defence Department has evolved to manufacture high-end commercial and military unmanned aircraft. The new partnership with Marques Aviation represents a great example of Technology Transfer (TT) reinforced by excellent support from the Australian State & Federal Governments to develop manufacturing capability.

Marques Aviation Ltd is a global aerospace company that provides innovative systems, products and solutions in unmanned aircraft systems to governments and commercial clients worldwide. Its team has over 30 years experience in aircraft design and the development of innovative aerospace technologies. The philosophy underlying engineering practice at Marques Aviation Ltd emphasises innovation to develop advanced high-performance unmanned aircraft. The Marques Aviation Group incorporates the Oxford Aerospace Academy which hosts its Oxford Aerospace Research Centre (OARC-UK), a platform that coordinates international R&D consortia for the development of forward-thinking aerospace technologies. OARC-UK will provide R&D programs and education and training via Glaive International Defence’s facilities in Australia.

This new venture will see the creation of Glaive’s new technological Defence Hub in regional Australia, including a new aircraft manufacturing plant and the creation of dozens of local jobs, therefore boosting the local economy. Glaive International Defence’s Founder & CEO, Vincent Marty, said “the collaboration responded to an increasing drive and demand for enterprises to reboot and reposition defence manufacturing in Australia. Acquiring advanced technology in the Defence Industry, manufacturing such high-performance UAVs in Australia, and helping reboot the local economy which has suffered due to Covid-19, falls in line with the Australian Government and the Australian Defence vision of restoring Australian manufacturing and defence sovereignty.”

This technology partnership between Marques Aviation and Glaive International Defence epitomises the beginning of a new exciting era for both companies which will realise the production of innovative ecological unmanned aerial platforms of medium-size characterised by hybrid solar-hydrogen-battery energy systems, AI sensor fusion, AI swarming, smart multi-function materials, intelligent structures and health monitoring, digital cloud based Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM), and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) training underpinned by dedicated R&D programs.

Dr Pascual Marques, president of Marques Aviation Ltd – UK, said “We hold ourselves to a high standard in the products we deliver and in the way we conduct ourselves throughout the entire client experience. Our mission is to be at the forefront of technology and innovation, delivering superior capability and maximised cost efficiency” – adding that “the new Glaive’s Technological Defence Hub in regional Australia will serve as a nucleus for the manufacturing of advanced aerospace technologies based on Industry 4.0 large-scale M2M, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) automated and self-monitoring manufacturing principles, high-level business deals facilitation, and training and education in the unmanned aerospace sector”.

