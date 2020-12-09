Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Worth $7.3 billion by 2025 – Global Growth Dynamics, Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market by Type (Tray, Shell, Manifold), Scale of operation (Industrial, Lab, Pilot), Application (Food, Pharma & Biotech), Accessories (Loading & Unloading, Monitoring, Vacuum Systems, Drying Chambers) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Boosting Factors:

– Increasing demand for food preservation

– Rising demand for lyophilized products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

– Rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world

– Technological advancements in lyophilization methods

Major Growth Opportunities: Loss of patent protection of several biologics;

The biologics market is one of the major contributors to the growth of the freeze-drying market in the healthcare industry. Biosimilars are expected to drive the growth of the biotechnology industry in the next decade. This is because several key biologics are expected to lose their patent in the coming years.

An increasing number of biosimilars are being developed in the market as a cost-effective alternative for biopharmaceutical medications for chronic disorders. The growing R&D and emergence of biosimilars will drive the market for the lyophilization of biologics and biopharmaceutical products. In recent years, over 30% of US FDA-approved parenterals were lyophilized drugs. Soon, more than half of all injectable drugs will require lyophilization, which will further create the demand for lyophilization solutions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the prominent players in this market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The lyophilization equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34.6% of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on scale of operation, the freeze-drying market is segmented into industrial-scale lyophilization equipment, pilot-scale lyophilization equipment, and laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment. In 2019, the industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 68.2% of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high standard of quality provided by industrial-scale lyophilization equipment. Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment can also be customized as per process requirements.

Based on application, the freeze-drying equipment market is segmented into food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, medical applications, and other applications. The food processing and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of 36.3% in 2019. Lyophilization is widely used as a preservation technique for food products, as it retains the nutritional value and flavor of the food. This is a major factor driving market growth.