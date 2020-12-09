Structural Foam Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Structural Foam Market size is expected to value at USD 42.2 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising infrastructure activities, growing residential & commercial construction industry and substantial growth of retail sector. Additionally, the growing need for structural foam in material handling, automotive, and electrical & electronics industry from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Globally, the structural foam market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Structural foams offer advantages such as lightweight and superior weight to strength ratio, mainly in comparison with the solid plastics. Such factors are largely influencing demand of the structural foams. Other advantages of structural foams include stability, conductivity, heat resistance, and toughness, which are vital in applications such as wind turbines, automobile equipment, and insulation purposes.

Increasing adoption of structural foams in material handling equipment that is commonly used for small distance travel for industrial goods within the production plant, thus expanding overall market reach of the structural foam industry over the forecast period. Other applications of the structural foam include packaging services, shipbuilding, wind power, and consumer goods, such factors are playing critical role in the growth of structural foam market in the last couple of years.

However, variation in the cost of the raw materials and shifting preference towards biodegradable plastics as a reliable substitute replacing non-biodegradable foam are expected to limit market growth over the forecast period. Yet, large corporations are increasingly setting up supply partnerships and implementing forward and backward integration in the supply chain network, thus driving market growth in the last couple of years. Although, changing fuel prices, increasing demand for premium quality products at cheap rates and growing competition in the market are further restraining market progress to a certain extent.

The key players in the structural foam industry are Armacell International S.A., Diab International AB, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, and Gurit Holding AG.

The structural foam market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in construction & building industry and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the structural foam industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Indonesia are leading the Asia-Pacific’s market with high economic growth, ever-growing population, increasing standard of living, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

