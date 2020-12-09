Gas Chromatography (GC) Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gas Chromatography (GC) Market size is expected to value at USD 4.3 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising investments by private players and numerous governmental initiatives for development of modern in chromatography technologies. Other factors such as rising healthcare expenditure across developed economies along with increasing collaborations among various chromatography manufacturers and research laboratories are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Globally, the gas chromatography market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.4 % in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Increasing investment by various regional government around the globe in the chromatography techniques for separating chemicals in a complex sample is expected to drive the growth of gas chromatography (GC) industry over the forecast period.

Recent advancement in gas chromatography (GC) is attributed to the increasing investment for research & development from local governments in the North America region, thereby solidifying market position, in the recent years. For example, Government of Canada has undertaken various business development initiative to help organization such as NatrixSeparations, Inc. for development of innovative product and methodologies in the gas chromatography industry. Introduction of single use membrane-based chromatography products are driving demand of gas chromatography (GC) products from for large-scale pharmaceutical manufactures.

Application of the gas chromatography (GC) techniques in healthcare sector includes development & testing of various drugs and biotechnology applications. Some of the common application of the gas chromatography (GC) in pharmaceutical sector involves analytical research and development, quality assurance, quality control, and medicine formulations.

The gas chromatography (GC) market is broadly divided into three major types such as accessories & consumables, instruments, and reagents. The accessories and consumables is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the accessories and consumables segment is attributed to constantly rising demand for gas chromatography (GC) accessories and their longer durability.

The accessories & consumables market segment is also divided into support fixtures, fittings & tubing, automatic sampler equipment, flow control accessories, and pressure regulator equipment. The column accessories or support fixture market sub-segment has witnessed substantial growth due to increasing adoption in the chromatography columns and various gas chromatography procedures including purification of proteins, biological medicine development for resin screening, development of prototype drug, desalting, and polishing.

The key players in the gas chromatography (GC) industry are GE Healthcare, Inc., Shimadzu Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporations, Agilent Technologies Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporations, Restek Co., PerkinElmer Incorporations, Danaher Co., and DANI Instruments S.p.A.

The gas chromatography (GC) industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the venture capital funding and existence of well-established lab testing facilities in the region. Several developed European economies with promising financial & demographic landscape and growing focus towards chromatography-based research & studies are predicted to record comparatively higher CAGR in upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the gas chromatography (GC) market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising economic condition, growing scope for chromatography-based research and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

