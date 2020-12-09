Content Delivery Network Market Share, Leading Players, Status and Trends Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global content delivery network (CDN) market size is anticipated to be USD 23,064.3 million by the end of the forecast year 2025. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast duration. Rapid growth in data consumption and internet traffic is attributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for online gaming, internet advertisement and over-the-top (OTT) is projected to bolster the market growth.

CDN reduces the timing for transmission of the content, thereby, improving content delivery performance. Owing to the increasing popularity of live streaming and online videos, CDN solutions are gaining traction significantly. Traffic load scaling, reduction in latency and security are key characteristics that help in enhancing the performance of content delivery solutions. Reducing data tariffs, high-speed internet connectivity and rising smartphone penetration are collectively driving the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has a moderate effect on the content delivery network (CDN) market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the closure of various operations thereby, delaying the fulfillment of various network-related infrastructure projects. Additionally, the demand from BFSI and travel industries has witnessed a significant decline as these sectors were forced to close their operations. However, the demand for CDN is gaining traction from the media & entertainment industry owing to increasing consumption in content as people are staying at their homes. Additionally, healthcare and e-commerce sectors are gaining increasing demand for CDN solutions thereby, proliferating the market growth.

The advent of cloud delivery network helps in deliver media content to a significantly larger consumer base. This has led to a rise in the popularity of OTT services and video-on-demand (VoD), which in turn driving the growth of the market. Considering the growing popularity of cloud service, major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies and Amazon Web Services are investing aggressively to secure their CDN services.

In 2018, North America led the content delivery network market owing to increasing adoption of innovative technologies and the presence of major players such as AWS, Cloud flare, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies among others. However, APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast duration owing to the rising number of internet users and rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America accounted for 41.4% of the market share in 2018 and the region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast duration.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast duration.

In 2018, the media delivery category accounted for the highest share in the market and the segment is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast duration.

The media and entertainment segment led the market in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Global Content Delivery Network Market: Key Players

Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Deutsche Telekom, IBM, CenturyLink, Tencent Cloud and Deutsche Telekom

