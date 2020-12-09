Education And Learning Analytics Market Research and Growth Information Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global education and learning analytics market size is estimated to attain USD 49.12 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing trend of e-learning practices such as learning management systems, mobile learning is expected to propel the market growth. These learning technologies improve the teaching and student efficiency.

In the educational sector, the learning analytical solutions are gaining in popularity. These tools help to analyze and take faster decisions with high efficiency. These analytical tools provide data-driven information, which helps to enhance the performance of students. Personalized lessons are made from decisions through data to address the needs of learning students.

Impact of COVID-19

Corona virus outbreak has generated immediate & unprecedented challenges for the education sector. Nearly 1.5 billion students and youths across the globe have been impacted by the lock down caused due to this crisis. All the higher education institutions have switched to online learning and digital platforms.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools & colleges are utilizing e-learning tools such as Microsoft Education, Google Classroom, TEDed, Minecraft Education, and Zoom Conferencing solutions. For example, in France online portal called “Ma classe à la maison” is created which offers access to educational content. Similarly, in India, the Ministry of Human Resources &Development (HRD) has released a list of e-learning platforms for promoting digital. This led to the adoption of education and learning so have a better purpose of understanding and improving learning outcomes.

In the enterprise sector, medium and small business owners are investing in learning analytical solutions owing to its benefits in different applications. These solutions provide real-time data for customers, supply chain, and production facilities to enhance their operational capabilities. Moreover, it also offers personalized and customized training practices which enable greater return on investment and also helps to determine key performance indicator. All these key factors are projected to surge the demand for learning and educational tools in the coming few years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Prescriptive type segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of over 20.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Academic segment is projected to propel at substantial rate over the forecasted period. This growth is attributed by increasing concerns like student retention, feedback in the educational institutes.

Based on end use, enterprise segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the overall market.

Services segment in component is projected to grow at significant rate, due to rising adoption of learning tools in enterprise and academics sector.

In 2018, North America led the market with highest share; it is projected to dominate its position in the next few years.

Global Education And Learning Analytics Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation, Blackboard Inc., Oracle, D2L Corporation, Microsoft, Micro Strategy Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc

