Market Leadership in Cloud System Management Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-09 — According to a research report “Cloud System Management Market by component (IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM)), deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region – Global Forecast to 2025” size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period.

The flexibility and agility of cloud-based models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers—Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, and AWS—are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud system management market, globally.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Cloud System Management Market”

225 – Tables

55 – Figures

241 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197839352

VMware is one of the leading players in the cloud system management market. The company primarily focuses on cloud management monitoring, analytics, and automation, and professional services for this market. It is focused on organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen its capabilities for this market. Under organic growth strategies, VMware has launched vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 4cloud system management. For inorganic growth, it is focused on partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase its footprint in the market. For instance, it acquired Pivotal and Veriflow to expand cloud monitoring and network monitoring capabilities. The recent partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansions imply that the company is tapping the opportunities in the cloud system management market and is keen to deliver technologically advanced solutions and services. These partnerships will help VMware enhance its offerings and expand its expertise.

Microsoft has been working extensively toward becoming an exclusive device vendor, security provider, and cloud services-oriented firm. It primarily intends to improve the technology usage experience for both personal and commercial clients. The company aims to provide customers with economical and convenient product offerings integrated with the latest technological solutions and services. Microsoft focuses on both organic and inorganic business growth strategies to maintain its position in the cloud system management market. As a part of inorganic growth strategies, it has partnered with Genesys, SAS, and Oracle for better innovation of cloud management solutions. The company is also focused on partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, it acquired Affirmed Networks and Movere to strengthen its cloud management software capabilities.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=197839352

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenue decisions.

Our 850 full-time analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high-growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for a deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-system-management-software-market.asp