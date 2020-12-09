Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces & Future Growth Potential, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market size was valued at USD 28.94 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 124.29 billion by 2025. The huge availability of data is one of the key factors that have enabled the growth as it needs to be analyzed and processed.

Key Players:

Accenture

Genpact Limited

HCL

ExlService Holdings

McKinsey & Company

Moody’s Corporation

Mphasis

Pangea3

R. Donnelly & Sons Company

Wipro

Growth Drivers:

The KPO market also observed the transformation of the market into a consultative model. Though, rules set by several governments regarding compliance and legal clauses are one of the major challenges faced by the global KPO market.

With global perceptions on outsourcing business activities, companies are looking for more specialist and analytical expertise, hence KPOs are seen to be gradually fulfilling such requirement of enterprises that are keen to outsource third party service providers. With competitive market scenario and increasing globalization the time for commercialization of services and products are thinning down. For example, in BFSI capital markets, with the modification in demand for complex global products, investment managers are needed for making faster strategic decisions. This has driven the demand for middle office outsourcing as it has improved from cost driven abilities to strategic platforms, thus letting investment managers to perform business strategies easily.

Application Outlook:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Regional Insights:

Geographically the global market for KPO is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Asia, Europe and Latin America. Emerging economies such as Latin America and Asia Pacific have been able to appeal KPO service providers owing to the advantages such as favorable business environment, availability of trained professionals combined with high productivity, and low labor costs. These advantages are not prevailing in developed countries, and as a result, many companies are setting up businesses in developing markets.

The future forecasts for KPO in India are immense as KPO is applicable to several industry sectors in which India’s technically educated professionals and highly skilled workers have developed particularized expertise. These sectors include engineering, law, education, publishing, media, entertainment, industrial machinery, textiles, automotive, aerospace, software, electronics, insurance, biotechnology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance.

Although India has traditionally been a KPO destination for Australian, British and North American companies, a growing number of European companies are looking to Eastern Europe, especially the Baltic countries, to satisfy their KPO needs.

