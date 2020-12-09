Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market : Rising Number of Preterm and Low-Weight Births

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs).

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

Driver: High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age

Maternal age refers to the age of women at the time of delivery. Advancing maternal age can result in a number of health complications, such as decreased fertility, high blood pressure, and an increase in the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, and maternal death. Moreover, advancing maternal age can increase the risk of genetic disorders in babies as a result of the improper chromosomal division. The resulting abnormalities in babies may include microcephaly; short neck; upward slanted eyes; poor muscle tone; and heart, intestine, and breathing problems.

Opportunity: Untapped emerging markets

Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. The high growth in these markets can majorly be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing public healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large target patient population, and growing awareness and availability of advanced technologies.

Challenge: Reliability of test results, especially in obese women

NIPT tests can be performed in patients between 10 and 20 weeks of the gestation period. These tests require the extraction of fetal DNA from maternal blood to determine chromosomal abnormalities. The majority of cell-free DNA circulating in maternal blood is of maternal origin, and only 10–15% is of fetal origin. The amount of fetal fraction in the blood is affected by a number of factors. Maternal weight is one such factor, which significantly influences the quantity of fetal fraction in maternal blood.

Region Covered in Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market :

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Leading Companies :

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)