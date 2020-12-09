Integra Trade Plus is a High Quality Accounting & Inventory Management Tool

Integra Trade plus uses as easy accounting process with receipts, payments, journals and contra vouchers. Trade plus is one of the easiest, menu-driven accounting and inventory management solution packages available in India.

Integra Pricing

There is the only variant of Integra pricing available over the internet and for more detail, the users can connect with the company.

Basic – INR 3999/one time

Accounting Quotation & Estimates Inventory Management Reports

Integra Demo:

Users can fill up an application on the company to get a free Integra Demo.

Features:

Integra accounting software provides the following features:

Purchase & Sales Inventory Management Accounts Management VAT reports & E-filing

Market Overview:

Best accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the major changes is to provide accounting solutions based on the cloud. Accounting systems operate inside with numerous other applications like the CRM, SCM, HRM, and analytical dashboards as well as reports. Inside financial functions, best accounting software is used to handle and track all such transactions. This software is also capable of tracking sales, maintaining cash flows, conducting the assessment, and producing visualizations and reports. Organizations of all sizes are widely implementing the best accounting system for tracking financial transactions.

