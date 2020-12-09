Integra Trade Plus is a High Quality Accounting & Inventory Management Tool

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Integra Trade Plus USP:

Integra Trade plus accounting software is a demonstrated, high quality accounting and inventory management solution package that is used by many businesses. It comes as a single user package loaded with features likeseveral financial years, VAT calculations, cess on VAT, multiple price rates, etc.

Summary:

Integra Trade plus uses as easy accounting process with receipts, payments, journals and contra vouchers. Trade plus is one of the easiest, menu-driven accounting and inventory management solution packages available in India.

Integra Pricing

There is the only variant of Integra pricing available over the internet and for more detail, the users can connect with the company.

Basic – INR 3999/one time

  1. Accounting
  2. Quotation & Estimates
  3. Inventory Management
  4. Reports

Integra Demo:

Users can fill up an application on the company to get a free Integra Demo.

Features:

Integra accounting software provides the following features:

  1. Purchase & Sales
  2. Inventory Management
  3. Accounts Management
  4. VAT reports & E-filing

Market Overview:

Best accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the major changes is to provide accounting solutions based on the cloud. Accounting systems operate inside with numerous other applications like the CRM, SCM, HRM, and analytical dashboards as well as reports. Inside financial functions, best accounting software is used to handle and track all such transactions. This software is also capable of tracking sales, maintaining cash flows, conducting the assessment, and producing visualizations and reports. Organizations of all sizes are widely implementing the best accounting system for tracking financial transactions.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441

