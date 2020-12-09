Neuro Critical Care Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Neuro critical care is an emerging field that combines the specialties that link neurology, neurosurgery, and critical care. Just as the field has evolved from primary focus on post-operative care to elective neurosurgical patients, the focus towards the resuscitation of neurological emergency cases such as traumatic brain injury or subarachnoid hemorrhage, which remain a clinical challenge. The neuro critical care market is strongly driven by the increasing focus, awareness, and prevalence of neurological impediments such as ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, aneurysm, and other neurological disorders.



Neuro Critical Care Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global neuro critical care market can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, indication, end user, and geography.



Based on equipment type, the global neuro critical care market is segmented as:

Diagnostics

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Electroencephalography

Monitoring

CNS Monitors

CNS Device Interfaces

CNS Advance ICU Amplifiers

CNS Video Cameras

CNS Readers

Ventilators

Others



Based on indication, the global neuro critical care market is segmented as:

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Traumatic Brain Injury

Ischemic Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Infections of the Brain and Spinal Cord

Neuromuscular Disorders

Status Epilepticus

Brain Tumors



Neuro Critical Care Market: Key Players

The global market for neuro critical care is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global neuro critical care market are Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Aspect Medical Systems, Inc., CardioDynamics International Corporation, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Terumo Medical Corporation, among others.



