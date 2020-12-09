Neuro Critical Care Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2018 to 2028

Neuro critical care is an emerging field that combines the specialties that link neurology, neurosurgery, and critical care. Just as the field has evolved from primary focus on post-operative care to elective neurosurgical patients, the focus towards the resuscitation of neurological emergency cases such as traumatic brain injury or subarachnoid hemorrhage, which remain a clinical challenge. The neuro critical care market is strongly driven by the increasing focus, awareness, and prevalence of neurological impediments such as ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, aneurysm, and other neurological disorders.

Neuro Critical Care Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global neuro critical care market can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, indication, end user, and geography.

Based on equipment type, the global neuro critical care market is segmented as:
Diagnostics
Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Electroencephalography
Monitoring
CNS Monitors
CNS Device Interfaces
CNS Advance ICU Amplifiers
CNS Video Cameras
CNS Readers
Ventilators
Others

Based on indication, the global neuro critical care market is segmented as:
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ischemic Stroke
Spinal Cord Injury
Infections of the Brain and Spinal Cord
Neuromuscular Disorders
Status Epilepticus
Brain Tumors

Neuro Critical Care Market: Key Players

The global market for neuro critical care is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global neuro critical care market are Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Aspect Medical Systems, Inc., CardioDynamics International Corporation, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Terumo Medical Corporation, among others.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Fact.MR follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

