USOC Medical Offers A Wide Range Of GE and Philips Biomedical Products

Irvine, CA, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Providing a plethora of biomedical equipment solutions and services, USOC Medical is a well-established California based company. This company offers a range of high-end, branded biomedical equipment, and even provides repair services to hospitals, clinics, and various other types of healthcare units and medical firms.

Through USOC Medical, people can purchase various types of cutting-edge biomedical equipment, including Philips vm8. This patient monitor helps in recording and alarming multiple physiological parameters of adult, pediatric, and neonate patients. It is basically used to measure and monitor ECG, SpO₂, invasive and non-invasive blood pressure, heart rate, arrhythmia, pulse rate, temperature (optional), Microstream CO2, and respiration rate of diverse patients. The capacity of this equipment to effectively measure a range of physiological parameters makes it ideal for use in a variety of healthcare situations. This patient monitor additionally has quite an easy-to-read display with large color-coded numerics and waveforms, so as to help healthcare professionals to get all the information they need just at a glance.

Paying heed to quality is extremely important when purchasing biomedical equipment, as they tend to have a significant impact on the well-being of discerning patients. USOC Medical is renowned for providing a variety of branded equipment and devices, especially the ones that belong to Philips and GE. Through them, one can easily invest in GE b450, which is a patient monitor that is robust and flexible enough to meet a patient’s changing acuity and care needs.

In addition to branded biomedical equipment, a host of simple supplies like Pacific medical cables can also be purchased through USOC Medical.

People can get in touch with USOC Medical at 1-855-888-USOC. Their international number is 1-949-243-9111.

USOC Medical is a well-established biomedical equipment service and repair company, which especially provides solutions for GE and Philips products.