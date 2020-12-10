Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Announces Re-Opening Of Its Galleries

Montgomery, AL, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) announces the continuation of a phased re-opening of the Museum. In this second phase, the Museum welcomes visitors back to its changing exhibition and permanent collection galleries in addition to its Caddell Sculpture Garden which reopened in mid- August. The dates of future phases—the re-opening of Artworks and the Museum’s café—have yet to be decided.

On Thursday, October 15—after six months of pandemic-necessitated closure—the MMFA reopens its doors to the changing exhibition Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence, to its refreshed permanent collection galleries, and welcomes visitors to be a part of our first in-person programming outside in the Caddell Sculpture Garden.

CHANGING EXHIBITION

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

This dazzling exhibition features thirty-one works of bead art made by members of Ubuhle (the word for “beauty” in the Xhosa language), an artists’ community situated on a former sugar plantation located north of Durban, South Africa. Local resident Bev Gibson and master beader Ntombephi Ntobela established the community in 1999 as a way for local women to achieve financial independence in a rising, post-Apartheid South Africa. Now internationally-known artists, these women rose above the trials of poverty, AIDS, and abuse to create stunning works of art and to support themselves and their families. One particularly poignant testament to the true artistry of the work is The African Crucifixion—a monumental composition made of seven large panels— commissioned for the Cathedral of the Holy Nativity, an Anglican cathedral located northwest of Durban. Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence was developed by the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum, Washington, DC in cooperation with Curators Bev Gibson, Ubuhle Beads, and James Green, and is organized for tour by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC. This exhibition is locally sponsored by Laura and Barrie Harmon with additional support provided by co-sponsors Linda and Sanders Benkwith, is on view through Sunday, October 18.

PERMANENT COLLECTION

Refreshed and redesigned galleries for the Museum’s Blount Collection of American Art, including new labels to help visitors connect more meaningfully with the art.

A new installation of traditional African sculpture: Authority Figures speaks to objects representing spiritual and political power in traditional African cultures.

PROGRAMMING IN THE SCULPTURE GARDEN

Artful Yoga

Saturday, October 17, 9:30–10:30 AM MMFA Members Free/Public $5

Practice led by Breezeville Yoga. Suitable for adults of all levels; beginners welcome. Please bring your own mat and bottled water. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be cancelled.

For your safety | To allow for ample social distancing, this class will be limited to 25 participants. Masks or face coverings are required for the duration of the practice. Registration required. https://mmfa.org/event/artful-yoga-pop-up/

Reflections of the HeART

Saturday, October 17, 10 AM–2 PM

Sunday October, 18, 12:30–4:30 PM FREE for ALL

Art-making led by MMFA staff, in the studio courtyard just outside of ArtWorks. Make a work of art, then add it to a collective display celebrative the healing power of creativity.

For your safety | Art-making stations will be socially-distanced and sanitized between users.

PANDEMIC PROTOCOLS FOR VISITING THE MMFA’S SCULPTURE GARDEN AND GALLERIES

We remain committed to serving our members and visitors in a safe and responsible manner, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end: To facilitate social distancing, we have limited the number of people allowed in the building and established new traffic patterns; To address cleaning and disinfection of our facility, we have implemented new practices in accordance with CDC, EPA, and OSHA guidelines. Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available for visitors; And, all Museum visitors over the age of six are required to wear a mask or face covering during their visit. Please stay at home if you are feeling ill or have been

exposed to COVID-19 in the fourteen (14) days prior to your visit. All Museum staff have their temperature taken each day and are required to wear masks.

To limit touchpoints, water fountains have been disabled—so be sure to bring a personal water bottle to enjoy while in the Sculpture Garden.

NEW AMENITIES

Outdoor furniture located in the Sculpture Garden is the ideal place to relax or enjoy a picnic. Enhanced public Wi-Fi signal is great for casual web browsing or getting a little work done remotely.

GENERAL INFORMATION

WHAT: MMFA Galleries Reopen, On-site Programming Resumes

WHEN: Galleries reopen beginning Thursday, October 15. Limited, outdoor programming resumes Saturday, October 17.

WHERE: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Wynton M. Blount Cultural Park One Museum Drive Montgomery, AL 36117

INFORMATION: mmfa.org 334.625.4333 @MontgomeryMFA

HOURS:

Galleries, Mondays, Closed

Sculpture Garden: Tuesdays–Saturdays, 10 AM–5 PM Terrace, and Store: Sundays, Noon to 5 PM

Artworks: Remains closed. Reopening TBD.

Café: Remains closed. Reopening TBD.

ADMISSION: Free! With ample, free parking. ###