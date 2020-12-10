Future Electronics Adds Microchip MIC285xx to DC/DC Buck Regulator Lineup

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is adding the Microchip MIC28514/5/6/7 DC/DC Buck Regulators to its lineup of available-to-sell electronic components.

Microchip, a key partner in buck regulators and more components, has featured their MIC28514/5/6/7 DC/DC Buck Regulators in the most recent issue of Future Electronics’ Edge e-newsletter.

Microchip MIC28514/5/6/7 DC/DC Buck Regulators are adjustable frequency, synchronous buck regulators that feature a unique adaptive on-time control architecture. These regulators are perfectly suited for supplying processor core voltages with an additional benefit: A very low output ripple voltage throughout the entire load range with the use of small output capacitors.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-mic285xx-family.

