The University of Delaware Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support

Chicago, IL, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Reliable IT help desk support during nights, weekends, and holidays will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need during these challenging times.

The University of Delaware will also leverage the Simplify Platform which provides tools such as SMS Nudging, voice, and chatbots. These products will help the University in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.

Benefits to the University of Delaware:

• Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

• Delivering cost-effective services

• Expanding service and increasing efficiency

• Reduced costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT:

• Network Connectivity

• Productivity Applications

• Antivirus / Security Utilities

• Operating System Support

• Email

2. Blackboard® LMS:

• Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access

• Basic instructor grade book issues

• Assignment submission failures

• Course navigation & finding grades

• Adding/Dropping courses

About BlackBeltHelp:

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered OneStop provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our OneStop solution – a cloud-based, AI-enabled, and integrated voice, chat, ticket, email, and bot platform provides a multi-channel integrated ecosystem that enables our 200+ institutional partners to remove student barriers and reduce administrative burdens while enabling student success and engagement objectives.

