Symphony Solutions joins the project to provide affordable Covid-19 testing in Europe

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — As Covid-19 cases surge, medical systems and testing facilities struggle to keep up. The waiting time to get tested or receive results in some cases spiked to several days. Consequently, this resulted in numerous commercial rapid testing facilities. For healthcare system it is much needed increase in testing capabilities. At the same time, they offer patients with negative test reassurance and a chance at being able to return to normal life or go back to work. However, the price for these tests is often unreasonably high. But it doesn’t have to be.

Symphony Solutions joined Spoedtestcorona as a development partner to provide affordable and safe testing for coronavirus to a larger amount of people. The service makes testing easily accessible by offering rapid screening tests at the drive through testing centers. It currently operates in the Netherlands and Belgium and provides an extremely reliable rapid test with results sent to a patient’s email within 15 minutes.

As a technical partner, Symphony managed to deliver a cross-platform web application on the market in record two weeks. The list of tasks that had to be completed included building an application integrated with test labs software capable to update available time slots for testing, and an admin portal for test lab employees to enable them uploading the test results, minimizing human mistake factor, while keeping the high level of compliance and data security. The application also had to be highly scalable, taking into account the need to serve corporate customers with thousands of employees to be processed.

By offering rapid tests, Spoedtestcorona fills the gap that the government has created due to the shortage of rapid test capacity. Not only private individuals want quick updates on their health, there is a great demand from the business community for rapid tests to keep production going, among other things. By making the rapid tests available for both private individuals and companies at an affordable price, we contribute to both the control of the virus and the economy.

Additionally, as a part of their mission of making mass Covid-19 testing affordable and attainable to a greater number of people, Spoedtestcorona offers free rapid tests to local divisions of Food Banks in the Netherlands and soon Belgium. Launching this initiative makes testing for coronavirus available to underprivileged who without a negative test wouldn’t be able to continue working. Symphony Solutions feels strongly about this important initiative of supporting struggling population and giving them an equal chance at protecting themselves against the virus and leading a normal life

About Spoedtestcorona

An ambitious group of entrepreneurs and doctors have joined forces. Inspired by the great social need for professional rapid test capacity and motivated by the many parties who, in their view, charge very high rates for testing, an automated platform has been developed. Together with an efficient and professional method, Spoedtestcorona aims to test patients with the highest possible professionalism and quality. Their aim is to make an affordable and safe test available to everyone. At the moment, a test costs € 59 ex. VAT , but they aim to be able to use a price of around € 49 within a few months. All drive-through testing facilities provide certified medical personnel, as well as the official ID check and a safety team is present.





About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a Cloud and Agile Transformation company, headquartered in the Netherlands, with delivery centers in Ukraine, Poland, Macedonia, and The Netherlands. The newest office in Boston, MA, U.S.A., will serve current and potential clients.

The company provides custom software development for their 35 worldwide clients in Europe and North America.

The Agile practices, that are at the core of Symphony Solutions’ philosophy, shorten release time and provide flexibility and increased revenue share for their clients and are an integral part of the success with the clients and partners.

Press-release was originally posted on Symphony Solutions website.