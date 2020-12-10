Single Use Assemblies Market – by 2024, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 16.5%

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) – Global Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

– Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of CROs s-Contamination

– Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

– Emerging Countries

Browse 102 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46226549

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and APAC countries and efforts of the company to meet the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging Asian markets. The company launched two single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The single-use assemblies market is divided into four major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region has created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46226549

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Based on application, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application, and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The reduced work for column cleaning, sterilization and packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which in turn drive the single-use assemblies’ demand for filtration applications.