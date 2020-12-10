Laptop Carry Case Market Trends, Share and Competitive Insights till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global laptop carry case market size is estimated to reach USD 2.35 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Increasing demand for lightweight bags that provide protection from damages is boosting market growth. Features such as GPS tracking, storage options, anti-theft protection, and power supply are projected to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of laptop as an important streaming device is projected to surge the market growth. Additionally, growing awareness owing to the aesthetics of carry cases is also expected to propel the demand for the product. These bags and cases are designed with high technology and light fabric. Due to these features, laptop cases are gaining popularity. Carry case helps in preventing laptop from scratches, dust, damages, and moisture. Moreover, high fares for luggage especially in airline industry are positively impacting the demand for the product.

Several trends such as bring your own device (BYOD) is projected to drive the demand for product in the next few years. Corporate and business professionals choose multi storage and advanced bags for carrying their laptop. They are more attracted towards roller designed bags that offer more convenience. However, presence of counterfeit bags or cases is anticipated to restrain market growth.

Backpack segment held the largest share and it is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2025. This product has high demand especially from working professionals and students. Backpacks are known to be casual and are used by the consumers at the time of travelling and trekking. Innovations in product designs such as GPS tracking, USB ports, lock systems, and charging points are fostering the demand for these bags.

The offline channel segment dominated the laptop carry case market with largest share of 80.0% in the overall market. Offline channels are comprised of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores. On the other hand, online channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

North America region is expected to grow at the significant rate from 2019 to 2025. Growing population of working professionals along with rising travel activities are expected to surge the market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, backpack attributed to the highest market share of over 50.0% in the overall market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market and is expected to further grow at a significant CAGR owing to rising disposable income levels and rising popularity of electronic gadgets in the region.

Global Laptop Carry Case Market: Key Players

Samsonite International, SwissGear, ACCO Brand, Targus Inc., Fabrique Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Thule Group AB and Lenovo.

