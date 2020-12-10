Treadmill Ergometer Market Latest Trends and Share by Manufacturer 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global treadmill ergometer market size is projected to touch USD 3.75 billion by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%from 2019 to 2025.Customer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and growing adoption of the treadmill to get personalized feedback are projected to fuel the market growth. Increasing adaptation of customers towards fitness activities such as walking, jogging and running is further predicted to boost the growth over the forecast period.

Modern treadmill ergometers offer real-time feedback such as distance traveled, calories burnt and workout duration. They also show oxygen intake, heartbeat, and blood pressure level. Consumers are preferring fitness equipment providing real-time analysis of the workout. This factor is projected to proliferate the sales of treadmill ergometer in the upcoming years.

Some of the widely accepted fitness exercises include running and walking. This will increase the number of consumers opting for equipment which provides real-time analysis to improve the workout performance. Further, leading players are engaged in continuous product advancement to accelerate the demand for automatic and smart fitness tools. For example, the launch of a stair-treadmill, made up of a treadmill and a standard stepper has supported the demand for cardio exercising equipment.

The growing prevalence of various heart ailments and cardiovascular diseases has encouraged customers to focus on leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. This has resulted in increasing establishments of smart gyms, and fitness centers along with rehabilitation centers. As per the release of the American Heart Association (AHA), Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the major reason for deaths in the U.S. in 2016 accounting for 43.2% deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.

Fitness club segment dominated the treadmill ergometers market with more than 82.9% share in 2018. Customers are inclined towards wellness and fitness activities to lead a healthy lifestyle. The demand for equipment designed for cardiovascular exercises such as treadmill ergometer is on the rise. This factor is projected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Commercial segment led the market accounting for approximately 85% market share in 2018. Sports club, gyms, medical centers, offices and fitness clubs are the leading customers of the treadmill ergometer. Further, the increasing establishment of commercial places such as gyms and fitness clubs is predicted to supplement the market demand.

North America was the largest market occupying 41.0% share in 2018. Easy accessibility of a wide range of products capable of monitoring the workout sessions to provide personalized data on the progress has boosted the growth of the regional market. The U.S. led the global market owing to the growing customer preferences to invest in health and fitness rehabilitation.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America led the treadmill ergometer market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Commercial segment is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 5.5% owing to growing fitness and sports activities.

Fitness club segment dominated the market with a revenue share of nearly 83% in 2018.

Global Treadmill Ergometer Market: Key Players

Cybex International, Inc.; Amer Sports; ergoline GmbH; h/p/cosmos sports & medical GmbH; TECHNOGYM S.p.A; BODYCRAFT; Johnson Fitness & Wellness; Enraf-Nonius; ICON Health & Fitness; and Life Fitness.

