Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth $9.7 Billion by 2025

The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for pharmaceutical excipients market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

Factors such as the growing pharmaceuticals industry coupled with advancements in functional excipients, rising adoption of orphan drugs, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, are driving the market for pharmaceutical excipients. The emergence of multifunctional excipients, shifting the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets, and the growing biosimilars industry also present significant growth opportunities for market players.

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The market shares for leading pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing companies was arrived at after detailed assessment of their revenues from the pharmaceutical excipients business by secondary data available through paid and unpaid sources. Owing to data limitations, in certain cases revenue share was arrived at after detailed assessment of the product portfolios of major companies and their respective sales performance. At each point, this data was validated through primary interviews with various industry experts.

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. In order to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both, the demand and supply sides.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing the market in 2019

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region was seen as the fastest growing region in the pharmaceutical excipients market. The ease of doing business in the Asia Pacific region in terms of reduced regulatory stringency, reduced raw material & labor costs, and a higher target market make this region the fastest growing market in 2019.

In April 2019, Colorcon, Inc. (US) signed an agreement with DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences (US) in order to enhance the current product portfolio of CR Alliance products.

In February 2019, Associated British Foods plc (UK) signed an agreement with Indchem International (India) under which, Indchem will distribute Associated British Food’s functional lipid excipient product line in the Indian market.

In January 2019, Croda International (UK) acquired Brenntag Biosector (Denmark) for its vaccine adjuvants portfolio which would be complementary to Croda’s pharmaceutical excipients portfolio.

In December 2018, Roquette Feres (France) signed an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), which gives Thermo Fisher the right to distribute the product portfolio of Roquette in the US and Canada.

DuPont (US) brings together the complementary portfolios of Dow and DuPont, making it one of the world’s largest chemical corporation. The company accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical excipients market in 2018. The acquisition of FMC’s Health & Nutrition business in November 2017 alleviated the company’s position in the global pharmaceutical excipients market by bringing an extensive range of products under one roof. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of excipients ranging from rheology modifiers, tablet coatings, controlled release, stabilizers, solubilizers, binding agents, and masking agents, to name a few.

Roquette (France) is also identified as a major player in the global pharmaceutical excipients market in 2018. This is mainly attributed to its exhaustive portfolio of diluents, binders, coatings agents, sweeteners, and dispersants. This company is growing at a rapid pace in this market, with the adoption of various organic and inorganic growth strategies. In line with this, Roquette acquired the company, Itacel, which is the excipient division of Blanver, in Brazil, September 2017. This acquisition positively impacted the company’s revenue and increased its market presence in the North and Latin American regions.

Ashland (US) was identified as the third major player in the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2018.The company has a diversified product portfolio, which comprises of a wide range of tablet binding, tablet disintegration, tablet film coating, solubilizers, and rheology modifier excipients. Ashland’s leading position in the market is attributed to its research and development activities, strong manufacturing capabilities, and wide distribution footprint across the world, which enables it to serve customers in more than 100 countries.

Some of the other leading players competing in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK), Innophos Holdings (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon (US), DFE Pharma (Germany), JRS Pharma GmbH (Germany), Air Liquide SA (France), IMCD Pharma (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

