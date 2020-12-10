FINE PERFORATORS is a Leading Manufacturer and Exporter of High-Quality Sugar Screens

New Delhi, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — FINE PERFORATORS is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, which has been working to its full capacity for fulfilling diverse customer requirements since its inception in 1969. The company has a reputation of being a distinguished sugar screen, centrifugal screen and vacuum filter screen manufacturer and exporter. Some of the main industries that FINE PERFORATORS has long been serving are sugar, architectural, acoustical, automobile, laundry, chemical, furniture, paper, food and beverage, fertilizer, rice and malt industries.

While answering a query related to FINE PERFORATORS, the company spokesperson during an interview stated, “Several factors altogether play an important role in making us a force to be reckoned with in the perforation industry. Take, for instance, our profound industry experience and technical expertise that enable us to fulfil customer requirements while exceeding their expectations. Likewise, the quality management system that we have adopted for years helps us maintain the high quality of products at all times.”

The range of products manufactured by FINE PERFORATORS includes sugar centrifugal screen made of copper, brass and stainless steel for flat bottom/semi-automatic centrifugal machines. The company also offers backing screens for all types of sugar graders screens, stainless steel screens, etc. FINE PERFORATORS ensures that all its products pass through a strict quality control procedure and rigidly adhere to customer specifications.

The spokesperson added, “As a leading sugar screen manufacturer, FINE PERFORATORS has long been providing fully reliable perforated screens for cane and beet sugar processing. Knowing the exact nature of the processing demands of the sugar industry, we strive to meet those demands with service, precision and uniformity. We regularly export our products to international markets of Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Dubai, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Jordan and Malaysia.”

Besides manufacturing and exporting sugar screens, FINE PERFORATORS offers a wide range of wire meshes, perforated sheets, ancillary equipment screens, vibratory screens and wedge wire screens for different uses like washing, sorting, decorative and conveying. The company has a knack for applying screens with round, slotted, and square holes in various materials and thickness.

About FINE PERFORATORS:

Manufacturing and exporting quality perforation products since its inception, FINE PERFORATORS has earned a formidable reputation and loyal customer base. Different types of industries across the globe count on this leading sugar screen exporter for satiating their diverse sugar screen requirements. The company specializes in manufacturing sugar screens that are unmatched in terms of quality and price.

Contact Information:

FINE PEFORATORS

14, Rani Jhansi Road, New Delhi – 110055, India

Tel: 0091-11-23551444 / 0091-11-23679444

Mob: +91 97114 70084

Fax: 0091-11-23613075