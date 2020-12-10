Cleanroom Technologies Market: Increasing Demand For Cleanrooms In Developing Economies

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, increasing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.

The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Also, the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Opportunity: Increasing demand for cleanrooms in developing economies

Emerging Asian and Latin American markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market, primarily due to the presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, availability of a skilled workforce, government initiatives to boost local manufacturing, and lower cost of clinical trials in these countries. Biomedical research is considered as an economic growth area in the Asia Pacific, and governments provide financial support in this domain.

Challenge: Customization of cleanroom designs according to product and facility requirements

Cleanrooms are mostly designed according to customer requirements based on product specifications and customer-specific design requirements. However, there are no specific guidelines for cleanroom designs for different application areas or product types. This leads to several challenges for cleanroom manufacturers, as they need to follow different designs every time. Furthermore, regulations do not provide requirements regarding the environmental, product, or facility parameters that are to be controlled. Instead, they only provide standards that a company needs to meet after it decides to manufacture a product using a cleanroom environment.

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.

The cleanroom technologies market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The prominent players in this market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Exyte AG (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Labconco Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Taikisha Ltd. (Japan).