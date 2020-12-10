Paints And Coatings Market Future Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Opportunities Mapping, 2025

Posted on 2020-12-10 by in Chemicals, Industrial // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paints And Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global paints and coatings market is expected to cross USD 227.70 billion by 2025. Paints and coatings enable better products that are durable, much attractive, reliable, and highly saleable. Paints and coatings are looked upon as the materials that add value to the finished products.

Key Players:

  • PPG Industries
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Axalta coating system
  • RPM International
  • The Valspar Corporation
  • Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH
  • BASF
  • Henkel
  • Sika AG
  • Kansai Paint
  • Nippon Paint Holdings

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paints-coatings-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Paints and coatings industry is driven by factors such as rise in use of paint and coating in automotive, construction, and marine industries. In addition, rise in innovation in manufacturing processes and derivation of formulation technologies propels the market growth. The market witnesses remarkable trends such as inception of nanotechnology in the paints and coating industry. However, increase in use of substitutes, wallpapers, and significant costs associated with paint related activities are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Product Outlook:

  • High solids/radiation curing
  • Powder coatings
  • Waterborne coatings
  • Solvent-borne coatings

Application Type Outlook:

  • Architectural & Decorative
  • Non-architectural
    • Automotive
    • Wood
    • General Industrial
    • Marine
    • Protective

Regional Insights:

Geographical segmentation for paints and coatings market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s paint and coating industry is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in demand for paint and coating products coupled with vast presence of paint manufacturers in these regions. In addition, rise in commercial construction and related activities is likely to trigger the APAC market growth.

North American and European markets are expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to stringent environmental norms and precaution against hazardous chemicals. Middle East and African regions are likely to gain a positive traction in the forecast period due to rise in imex business. Besides, flexible pricing coupled with ease of availability is also expected to stimulate the market growth in the near future.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!