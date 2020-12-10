Paints And Coatings Market Future Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Opportunities Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paints And Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global paints and coatings market is expected to cross USD 227.70 billion by 2025. Paints and coatings enable better products that are durable, much attractive, reliable, and highly saleable. Paints and coatings are looked upon as the materials that add value to the finished products.

Key Players:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta coating system

RPM International

The Valspar Corporation

Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH

BASF

Henkel

Sika AG

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

Growth Drivers:

Paints and coatings industry is driven by factors such as rise in use of paint and coating in automotive, construction, and marine industries. In addition, rise in innovation in manufacturing processes and derivation of formulation technologies propels the market growth. The market witnesses remarkable trends such as inception of nanotechnology in the paints and coating industry. However, increase in use of substitutes, wallpapers, and significant costs associated with paint related activities are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Product Outlook:

High solids/radiation curing

Powder coatings

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Application Type Outlook:

Architectural & Decorative

Non-architectural Automotive Wood General Industrial Marine Protective



Regional Insights:

Geographical segmentation for paints and coatings market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s paint and coating industry is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in demand for paint and coating products coupled with vast presence of paint manufacturers in these regions. In addition, rise in commercial construction and related activities is likely to trigger the APAC market growth.

North American and European markets are expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to stringent environmental norms and precaution against hazardous chemicals. Middle East and African regions are likely to gain a positive traction in the forecast period due to rise in imex business. Besides, flexible pricing coupled with ease of availability is also expected to stimulate the market growth in the near future.

