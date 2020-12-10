Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2021

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) enables deployment, governance, and management of all the supply chain processes through cloud. It allows enterprises to exchange data between different applications and the existing systems of a company. Cloud SCM facilitates real-time access to data and provides scalability to meet the varying demands of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. MarketsandMarkets estimates the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2016 to USD 8.07 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The enterprises adopting cloud SCM witness benefits, such as better visibility, real-time information, scalability, and reduced delays, which have resulted in the rapid growth of the cloud SCM market.

he demand for cloud SCM is driven by factors, such as growing awareness about cloud-based SCM benefits among enterprises, reduced operational costs, and improved visibility. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud computing among enterprises, the cloud SCM market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The transportation management solution segment is expected to contribute the largest market share

On the basis of solutions, the transportation management segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as it offers capabilities, such as load optimization, route planning & optimization, delivery, billing & payment, order visibility, and carrier administration. The solution enables interactions between an order management system and warehouse & handles important operational function, such as planning, execution, and follow-ups.

“Managed services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

With the increasing deployment of cloud computing, the services segment is expected to grow in the future. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage billing process for their products and services. Vendors offering these services focus on improving the overall business efficiency, enhancing scalability, and reducing IT costs

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow the fastest

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud SCM market from 2016 to 2021, owing to the availability of proficient technical expertise, large investments in Research & Development (R&D), early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and presence of large number of players in this region. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region in the global cloud SCM market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include increased spending on IT infrastructure, rising cloud-based applications, and growing demand for automation of processes in this region.

The major vendors providing cloud SCM are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Logility, Inc.(Atlanta, Georgia U.S.), Kewill, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Kinaxis, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), HighJump (Minnesota, U.S.), TECSYS, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), and CloudLogix (Colorado, U.S.).

