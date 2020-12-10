Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market – Major Surge in Revenue is Expected Due to These Factors

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

This Study Will Provide You:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the global Veterinary PoC Diagnostic Testing Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level incidence data for various diseases) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, technology, application, animal type, and end user). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, IDEXX Laboratories launched a Canine Progesterone Test for Catalyst Dx and Catalyst One Chemistry Analyzers.

In 2019, Zoetis, Inc. launched Stablelab, a handheld point-of-care diagnostic blood test for equine.

In 2019, FUJIFILM SonoSite partnered with Partners Healthcare (US) to enable clinicians to perform scans at point of care.

In 2019, Eurolyser partnered with Sysmex Corporation (Japan) to sell Eurolyser’s point of care systems measuring CRP.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105329994



Research Methodologies Carried Out:

Primary Research:

Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess the dynamics of this market. The primary participants mainly include product managers, business development directors, sales managers, and veterinarians across the industry.

Secondary Research:

Various secondary sources such as the American Pet Products Association (APPA), American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), International Federation for Animal Health (IFAH), North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), National Office of Animal Health (NOAH), Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), World Health Organization (WHO), annual reports/SEC filings, investor presentations, and press releases of key players have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The size of the global Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Major Growth Boosters:

Growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105329994



By end user, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018

Based on end user, the Veterinary PoC Diagnostic Testing Market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & academic institutes, veterinary clinics, and home care settings. In 2018, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of patients visiting vet clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices.

Global Leaders:

Prominent players in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market include Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories LTD. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com