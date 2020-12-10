North American Healthcare IT Market – Major Monetary Gains are Expected, Globally, by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Recent Developments in Global Market:

# In 2019, Cerner Corporation launched the Next-generation cognitive health platform

# In 2019, GE Healthcare launched Edison Datalogue and my.Cryochain software

# In 2019, Cerner Corporation collaborated with Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation to integrate their solutions that would help improve workflow for inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

# In 2019, Epic Systems partnered with Teledoc Health to integrate Teledoc Health’s virtual care platform to Epic’s App Orchard that would # help the company conduct telehealth video visits.

Major Growth Boosters:

A majority of this growth is attributed to the growing adoption of various healthcare IT solutions by providers to meet the heightened regulatory requirements for patient care and safety, increasing need to curtail soaring healthcare costs, and growing need to improve the quality of healthcare while maintaining the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The North America healthcare IT market size is projected to reach USD 239.9 billion by 2025 from USD 96.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to anticipate and validate the size of the North America healthcare IT market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the market size, the total North America Healthcare IT market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

By end-users, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market in 2018

Based on end-users, the North American healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is divided further into hospitals; ambulatory care centers; home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; diagnostic and imaging centers; and pharmacies.

The healthcare payers segment is divided further into private payers and public payers. Hospitals form the largest end-user segment of the North American healthcare IT market, owing to the huge demand for various HCIT solutions among hospitals to manage the increasing load of patient information generated in hospitals and growing need to improve the quality of healthcare while improving operational efficiencies within organizations.

Global Leaders:

Some of the prominent players operating in the North American healthcare IT market are McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).

